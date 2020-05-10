Ellen M. Wetzel, age 80, a longtime resident of Oak Forest, passed away due to complications caused by the Corona virus.
A former employee of Wiebolts Department Store working as a furniture salesperson.
Happily married for 61 years to her high school sweetheart Don.
Beloved mother of Don (Shirley) Wetzel, Julie (Brian) Tyler and Deanna (David Harris) Wetzel. Cherished grandmother of Kristen, Danny, Lindsay (Josh), Kevin, Courtney, Erica, & Carissa. Sister in-law of Audrey (late Calvin) Knock. Dearest Aunt to the Brittain and Knock family. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral service is private, a celebration of her life and memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to American Heart Association would be appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home, 708-532-1635
Published in SouthtownStar on May 10, 2020.