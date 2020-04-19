Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heartland Memorial Center
7151 183rd St.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(866) 944-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Weich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie K. Weich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie K. Weich Obituary
Elsie K. Weich, 85, passed away on April 14, 2020. Survived by daughters Laura (Craig) Burman, Diane (Dan) Alberti, Christina (Paul) Somerville, grandsons Michael, Erich, Jeff Sneideraitis. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Ernest Weich, and parents Edward and Elsie (nee Schmidt) Kottler.

Elsie and Ernest met at a dance and after a short courtship were married. They raised their family in the Chicago area. Elsie was a talented pianist and enjoyed gardening, sewing and crocheting as well as cooking and baking. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother with a passion for taking care of her family. Elsie touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Private funeral services will be held with interment at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Frankfort, IL. For guestbook, visit heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266 for info. For donations in her memory, in lieu of flowers, please visit immanuelmokena.org or they can be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 10731 W. La Porte Rd., Mokena, IL 60448.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -