Elsie K. Weich, 85, passed away on April 14, 2020. Survived by daughters Laura (Craig) Burman, Diane (Dan) Alberti, Christina (Paul) Somerville, grandsons Michael, Erich, Jeff Sneideraitis. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Ernest Weich, and parents Edward and Elsie (nee Schmidt) Kottler.
Elsie and Ernest met at a dance and after a short courtship were married. They raised their family in the Chicago area. Elsie was a talented pianist and enjoyed gardening, sewing and crocheting as well as cooking and baking. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother with a passion for taking care of her family. Elsie touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Private funeral services will be held with interment at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Frankfort, IL. For guestbook, visit heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266 for info. For donations in her memory, in lieu of flowers, please visit immanuelmokena.org or they can be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 10731 W. La Porte Rd., Mokena, IL 60448.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 19, 2020