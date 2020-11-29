1/1
Elvira Burgio
Elvira Burgio nee Milano. Age 80. Longtime Chicago Heights resident. Immigrated to Brooklyn, New York from Agrigento, Sicily, Italy after getting married in 1961 where her family lived for 16 years prior to coming to Chicago Heights. She worked many years as a Seamstress at Kline's Department Store. Wife of the late Giovanni Burgio. Mother of Rita (Angelo) Lodico and Maria (Phillip) Coniglio. Grandmother of Mark and Cristina Lodico and Christina, Nick (Ashley) and Jessica Coniglio. Great grandmother of 2. Daughter of the late Maria and Giuseppe Milano. Sister of 6 predeceased brother and sisters. Sister in-law, aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Monday from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Funeral 11:00 am to St Agnes Church, Chicago Heights. Mass 11:30 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Due to the pandemic, 10 people at a time may enter during time of the visitation, masks must be worn and social distancing while inside the funeral home. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Reposing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
NOV
30
Funeral
11:00 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St Agnes Church
