Emilia Diaz, nee Arteaga age 85 yrs. passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Emilia was a long time resident of Sauk Village; Beloved wife of the late Rafael Diaz; loving mother of Rafael (Tammy) Diaz Jr., Guadalupe (Tracey) Drew, Jovita Gilliam, Margarita (Alan) Droba, Fabian Diaz, Esperanza (Stacy) Morphis, Maria (Tony) Brooks; dearest grandmother of Rafael III, Daniel, Michael, Terasita, Antonio (Montana), Joseph, Madison, Jenny, Jody, Fabian Jr., Gabriela, Ryan (Alaynia), Elesha, Emily, and Tony Jr.; dearest great-grandmother of Dwayne, Jokobe, Autumn, Jakari, and River; dear sister of Alberto ( Martha),Ramon (Raquel), Federico (Angelica), Fabian (Victoria) and Maxemiliano Jr. (Dora) Arteaga, Carlota (Jesus) Lopez and Lacorra (Ramando) Funtes.
Visitation Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a Eulogy at 4:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from the Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr. Park Forest, to St. James Church, Sauk Village Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 26, 2020