Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Westwood Dr.
Park Forest, IL
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Sauk Village, IL
View Map
Emilia Diaz Obituary
Emilia Diaz, nee Arteaga age 85 yrs. passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Emilia was a long time resident of Sauk Village; Beloved wife of the late Rafael Diaz; loving mother of Rafael (Tammy) Diaz Jr., Guadalupe (Tracey) Drew, Jovita Gilliam, Margarita (Alan) Droba, Fabian Diaz, Esperanza (Stacy) Morphis, Maria (Tony) Brooks; dearest grandmother of Rafael III, Daniel, Michael, Terasita, Antonio (Montana), Joseph, Madison, Jenny, Jody, Fabian Jr., Gabriela, Ryan (Alaynia), Elesha, Emily, and Tony Jr.; dearest great-grandmother of Dwayne, Jokobe, Autumn, Jakari, and River; dear sister of Alberto ( Martha),Ramon (Raquel), Federico (Angelica), Fabian (Victoria) and Maxemiliano Jr. (Dora) Arteaga, Carlota (Jesus) Lopez and Lacorra (Ramando) Funtes.

Visitation Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a Eulogy at 4:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from the Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr. Park Forest, to St. James Church, Sauk Village Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery

For information or to express your condolences visit www.lain-sullivan.com

or call 708-747-3700
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 26, 2020
