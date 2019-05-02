|
|
Emilia "Emily" Palma Levinskas, 79 years, of Hudson, WI formerly of Mesa, AZ & Chicago, IL. Beloved wife of the late Juozas "Joe" Levinskas. Loving mother of Antanas "Tony" (Stephie) Levinskas & Juozas "Joe" (Christine) Levinskas. Cherished grandmother of Elyse (Tim), Ethan, Joseph & Janis. Proud great grandmother of Wyatt, Rory & Joseph. Dear sister of Angie (Rudy) Regalado, & the late Joe & Helen Occhiuzzo, Carmella & Andy Mazur, Mary & Herman Zehnder, Gloria & Bob Trinkhaus, Yolanda & John Caruso, Julia Occhiuzzo & Tristano Occhiuzzo. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Memorial Visitation on Saturday May 4 at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon. Private Inurnment at St. Casimir Cemetery. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 2, 2019