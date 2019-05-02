Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Emilia Levinskas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilia Palma "Emily" Levinskas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emilia Palma "Emily" Levinskas Obituary
Emilia "Emily" Palma Levinskas, 79 years, of Hudson, WI formerly of Mesa, AZ & Chicago, IL. Beloved wife of the late Juozas "Joe" Levinskas. Loving mother of Antanas "Tony" (Stephie) Levinskas & Juozas "Joe" (Christine) Levinskas. Cherished grandmother of Elyse (Tim), Ethan, Joseph & Janis. Proud great grandmother of Wyatt, Rory & Joseph. Dear sister of Angie (Rudy) Regalado, & the late Joe & Helen Occhiuzzo, Carmella & Andy Mazur, Mary & Herman Zehnder, Gloria & Bob Trinkhaus, Yolanda & John Caruso, Julia Occhiuzzo & Tristano Occhiuzzo. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Memorial Visitation on Saturday May 4 at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon. Private Inurnment at St. Casimir Cemetery. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now