Emilie J. Kois
1944 - 2020
Emilie Bagnara Kois, October 15, 2020, age 76. Late of East Hazel Crest, IL. Passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side after an 8-year battle with dementia. Survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Jim Kois. Loving mother of Raeanne and the late Tony Kois. Dear sister of Jackie and Bob. Preceded in death by her parents Jack and Elsie Bagnara. Emilie was a Teachers Aide working with special needs children. Served as Village Trustee and on St. Anne's School Board. Formed and served with various groups to help the families of special needs children. She will be truly missed by her many friends who have described her as being a very "vibrant" person who truly did make a difference. To leave your condolences or thoughts and memories please go to the online register book at info@tews-ryanfh.com or call 708-798-5300.



Published in SouthtownStar from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Memories & Condolences

October 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
att.family Garcia
Israel Garcia
Neighbor
October 21, 2020
Oh Emily..you will always be in Our hearts..but..I know your in the Glory of Jesus & the Heavens with Tony..one day when Jesus calls my name..we will laugh together & rejoice with Our heavenly Father..I love you, Linda & Mickey Klisiak
Linda Klisiak
Family
October 21, 2020
Dear Kois Family: It was a pleasure to know Emilie. We were very grateful to have her in our lives. She was a very caring woman and she loved to take care of the animals around her, birds, ducks, geese, etc. It was a please for them and us to have her in our lives and now she is with her son whom she loved very much.
Nancy & David Simuelski
Friend
October 21, 2020
Emilie — God bless your soul. We know you will shine in heaven just like you shined here on earth. Some of our happiest times were spent with you and Jim. Our friendship is unending. Love, Ed and Limda
Ed and Linda Parchem
Friend
October 21, 2020
Jimmy and Raeanne I'm so sorry to hear of Emily's passing, she was loved by all. I will always cherish the Felicia doll she gave me years ago ... Emily was always so sweet and kind to me ...may she rest in peace. ~Felicia
Felicia Rodriguez
Friend
October 20, 2020
I will always Love and Miss one of my Dearest friends. There will always be a special place in my heart for you.
Emilie was one of the most loving people I have ever known.
Joan Hale
Friend
