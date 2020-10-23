Emilie Bagnara Kois, October 15, 2020, age 76. Late of East Hazel Crest, IL. Passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side after an 8-year battle with dementia. Survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Jim Kois. Loving mother of Raeanne and the late Tony Kois. Dear sister of Jackie and Bob. Preceded in death by her parents Jack and Elsie Bagnara. Emilie was a Teachers Aide working with special needs children. Served as Village Trustee and on St. Anne's School Board. Formed and served with various groups to help the families of special needs children. She will be truly missed by her many friends who have described her as being a very "vibrant" person who truly did make a difference. To leave your condolences or thoughts and memories please go to the online register book at info@tews-ryanfh.com or call 708-798-5300.