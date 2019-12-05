Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erica Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erica Peterson Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erica Peterson Johnson Obituary
Age 72, a resident of Country Club Hills, formerly of Annandale, Virginia and Park Forest, IL passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Corwin Johnson; devoted mother of Mara (Thomas) Gallagher and dearest step-mother of Erika Johnson; loving sister of Marcia Peterson and Lisa (Norm) Schlismann; cherished aunt of Cara (Chas) Matesi and great-aunt of Olivia and Ella Matesi; also survived by her beloved cat Trish. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Evelyn Peterson (Sweeney) Erica graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was past Treasurer for the Village of Park Forest. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Suburban Humane Society, 1103 West End Ave., Chicago Heights, IL 60411 would be appreciated. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -