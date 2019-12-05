|
Age 72, a resident of Country Club Hills, formerly of Annandale, Virginia and Park Forest, IL passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Corwin Johnson; devoted mother of Mara (Thomas) Gallagher and dearest step-mother of Erika Johnson; loving sister of Marcia Peterson and Lisa (Norm) Schlismann; cherished aunt of Cara (Chas) Matesi and great-aunt of Olivia and Ella Matesi; also survived by her beloved cat Trish. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Evelyn Peterson (Sweeney) Erica graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was past Treasurer for the Village of Park Forest. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Suburban Humane Society, 1103 West End Ave., Chicago Heights, IL 60411 would be appreciated. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 5, 2019