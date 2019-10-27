|
"HAVING A DAUGHTER MEANS KNOWING
YOU HAVE GIVEN THE WORLD SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL AND GOOD"
ERIN NICOLE SIMPSON
YOU WERE MORE THAN WAS HOPED FOR
September 9, 1978-August 14, 2019
Erin Nicole Simpson, age 40, beloved daughter of Roger and Pamela (nee Kester) Simpson. Loving sister of Emily Kay Simpson. Erin was an accomplished academic. Johns Hopkins University, Beijing University, Harvard University, Illinois Wesleyan, Columbia University, New York. Former employee of Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. Currently, Erin was a Senior Research Administrator at Northwestern University. Published, also an editor/researcher on various books and scientific publications. Erin's dedication, loyalty, ethical and compassionate devotion to research and science impressed us and made us so proud. Her social and political conscience; admirable and imitable. A passionate gardener, a professional chef, as well as a world traveler. Erin's love of Classic Rock required a printed itinerary to keep track of the concerts she attended! Those who were present at her "Celebration of Life" memorial service on September 9th wore their favorite concert band T-Shirts in her honor. Rock On! The loss of our precious and adventurous child is beyond words. Erin felt strongly about donating her body to science, and so she was a
Gift of Hope donor.
Published in the Daily Southtown from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019