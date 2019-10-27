Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Erin Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erin N. Simpson


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erin N. Simpson Obituary
"HAVING A DAUGHTER MEANS KNOWING

YOU HAVE GIVEN THE WORLD SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL AND GOOD"

ERIN NICOLE SIMPSON

YOU WERE MORE THAN WAS HOPED FOR

September 9, 1978-August 14, 2019

Erin Nicole Simpson, age 40, beloved daughter of Roger and Pamela (nee Kester) Simpson. Loving sister of Emily Kay Simpson. Erin was an accomplished academic. Johns Hopkins University, Beijing University, Harvard University, Illinois Wesleyan, Columbia University, New York. Former employee of Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. Currently, Erin was a Senior Research Administrator at Northwestern University. Published, also an editor/researcher on various books and scientific publications. Erin's dedication, loyalty, ethical and compassionate devotion to research and science impressed us and made us so proud. Her social and political conscience; admirable and imitable. A passionate gardener, a professional chef, as well as a world traveler. Erin's love of Classic Rock required a printed itinerary to keep track of the concerts she attended! Those who were present at her "Celebration of Life" memorial service on September 9th wore their favorite concert band T-Shirts in her honor. Rock On! The loss of our precious and adventurous child is beyond words. Erin felt strongly about donating her body to science, and so she was a

Gift of Hope donor.
Published in the Daily Southtown from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.