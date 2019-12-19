Daily Southtown Obituaries
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
Erna Moeller
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
1610 Main St.
Crete, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
1610 Main St
Crete, IL
Erna L. Moeller


1923 - 2019
Erna L. Moeller Obituary
Erna Lydia Sophia Moeller, nee Segert, age 96, of Steger, IL passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur F. Moeller. Loving mother of Arthur (Cherri) Moeller, Carol (Melvin) Wilkens, Darrell (Dana) Moeller, and Keith Moeller. Devoted grandmother of Renee (Tom) Heraty, Heidi (Brad) Davis, and Lindsey (Kevin) Golle, and April Moeller and Keith Bachert and great-grandmother of eight. Dear sister of the late Walter (Caroline) Segert and the late Ray (late Marie) Segert. Erna was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church, 1610 Main St., Crete, IL with services conducted by Rev. Lon Kuether. Interment, Zion Lutheran Cemetery – Crete, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Smits – Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Zion Lutheran Church or Carol's Rescues. For more info, please call 708 755-6100 or visit www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 19, 2019
