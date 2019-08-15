|
Ernest C. Yepsen, Jr., age 87, late of Tinley Park and Hazel Crest. Beloved husband of the late Virginia L. Yepsen nee Willette. Dear father of John (Susan), Paul (Kelly) and Kathy (Mark Peers) Vance. Cherished grandfather of Sylvia Rose and Caroline Virginia Yepsen and Jamie (Sean Calkins) Vance and Jennifer Vance. Loving brother of Joanne Yepsen and Barbara (David) Asher. Uncle, cousin and friend to many. U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Highway, Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. 708 798-5300 or www.info@tews-ryanfh.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 15, 2019