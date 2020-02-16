Daily Southtown Obituaries
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
Ernest McConnell
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
Ernest Calvin McConnell

Ernest Calvin McConnell Obituary
Ernest Calvin McConnell, age 78, of Steger, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Loretta Marlene McConnell nee Meade. Loving father of Carmen (Brad Mazies) McConnell. Cherished grandfather of Taylor Langford and Liam "Max" McConnell; great-grandfather of Alaina Morgan, Owen Morgan, Autumn Nees and Ethan McConnell. Preceded in death by his siblings Imagine Salyers, D.J. and H.J. Ernest proudly served in the United States Armed Forces and retired from Chicago Heights Steel. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel - 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. Interment – Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the National Wildlife Federation appreciated. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 16, 2020
