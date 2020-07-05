Ernest E. "Pete" Johnson, age 91, of Homer Glen, IL, U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband for 71 years to the late Marjorie June Johnson, nee Roemerman. Loving father of Tonya (Greg) Baise, Trudy (the late Alan) Baise, and Terry (Sue) Johnson. Cherished grandfather of Joel (Kendra) Baise, Erin (James) Downer, Ryan (Lindsey) Baise, Meghan (Chris) Weddige, Allie, Kacie, and Tyler Johnson. Dearest great-grandfather of Colin, Kinley, Weston, Rowan, Max, Caden, Charlotte, and another little boy on the way. Dear brother of Franklin (Sharon) Johnson, and the late Gale (late Betty) Johnson, Alphonse "Doc" (Dee) and Vernarose (late Bill) Hornback. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Pete began his life in Silvis, IL and soon after the family moved to Bloomfield, IA where he was raised. Not surprisingly, Pete was an active little boy who never met a stranger. He would remain true to this throughout his lifetime. In 1947 he met and married the love of his life, Margie. It was the beginning of a beautiful marriage that became the benchmark for love and marriage for all who knew them. Following his lifelong passion for cars, Pete began his career as an auto mechanic, where he owned a "filling station" with his brother-in-law, Gabe. He would continue to be the guy to call if you needed anything fixed. Pete enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served from 1951-1955. He spent part of that time in Okinawa, Japan and Korea. His military service was very important to him; he was a proud veteran. Upon completion of his military service, Marge and Pete returned to Iowa. At Marge's insistence, Pete returned to college on the G.I. Bill. He attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (now Truman State) in Kirksville, MO where he completed his Bachelor's of Arts and the first of two Master's degrees in Guidance and Counseling. He began teaching mathematics in Cedar Rapids, IA. In 1962, they moved to Blue Island, IL where he would spend the next 29 years of his career working for School District 218. He began his tenure as a guidance counselor at Eisenhower High School. Upon completion of a second Master's degree in Administration from the University of Illinois, he served the majority of his career as Senior Class Principal for Richards High School in Oak Lawn. Pete retired in 1991 and began spending winters in Arizona. He enjoyed many great times with family and friends for decades to follow. This is where he had time to hone his skills on the golf course. He continued his love for playing golf to the very end. He always stressed, "You have to stay active!", and that he did. Pete and Marge had many cherished friendships. These friendships were nurtured and enjoyed throughout their lifetimes. Perhaps his greatest legacy was Pete's love and devotion to his family. He selflessly gave of himself anytime someone was in need. He was the family handyman, the family chauffeur, the grandchildren Superfan, the family counselor, the family hugger. He exuded love and acceptance to all. He could be identified by his happy whistling as he busied himself with whatever project was at hand. He was a kind, gentle, loving man. He always had a smile and hug to share. He loved deeply and lived life completely. "Well done, good and faithful servant!" Matthew 25:23 Visitation Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Funeral Service Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Community Church, 13400 Bell Road, Lemont, IL 60439. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. If you are unable to attend the Funeral Service, a link to watch it will be posted on Pete's Obituary on Colonial Chapel's web-site at colonialchapel.com
a few days after the service is held. Donations may be given in memory of Pete to Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Road, Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018-4703 or Christ Community Church. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com
708-532-5400