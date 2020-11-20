Ernie C. Grimm, age 90 of Alsip, passed away November 17, 2020 with his children by his side. Beloved husband of Patricia A. Grimm for 47 years. Loving father of Charles (Lori) Grimm of Minooka and Darlene (Len) Smith of Alsip. Cherished grandfather "Papa" of Zachary Smith, Brett Smith, Brandon Grimm, Cameron (Naomi) Grimm and Abby-Grace Grimm. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother Karl. Ernie worked for Sun Chemical for 39 years and was a longtime member of the Independent Order of Foresters. He enjoyed camping, traveling and hunting, but especially being a Green Bay Packers fan. Ernie was a good friend and neighbor of many. Funeral Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions; Face Masks must be worn, Social Distancing observed and a Limited Number of People allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. For information: 708-687-2990.





