1/
Ernie C. Grimm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernie C. Grimm, age 90 of Alsip, passed away November 17, 2020 with his children by his side. Beloved husband of Patricia A. Grimm for 47 years. Loving father of Charles (Lori) Grimm of Minooka and Darlene (Len) Smith of Alsip. Cherished grandfather "Papa" of Zachary Smith, Brett Smith, Brandon Grimm, Cameron (Naomi) Grimm and Abby-Grace Grimm. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother Karl. Ernie worked for Sun Chemical for 39 years and was a longtime member of the Independent Order of Foresters. He enjoyed camping, traveling and hunting, but especially being a Green Bay Packers fan. Ernie was a good friend and neighbor of many. Funeral Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions; Face Masks must be worn, Social Distancing observed and a Limited Number of People allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. For information: 708-687-2990.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved