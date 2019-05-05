Home

Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
8:45 AM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
3200 E. 91st St.
Chicago, IN
Esequiel "Sal" Villa

Esequiel "Sal" Villa Obituary
Esequiel "Sal" Villa, 86 of Merrillville, IN passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Beloved husband for 65 years of Guadalupe (nee Garcia). Loving father of Jana (Fred) Hidalgo, John (Bonnie) Villa, Toni Allivato and Michael Villa. Cherished grandfather of Steve (Maria) Hidalgo, Amanda (Christian) Rivera, Chelsea Allivato and Zeke Villa. Proud great grandfather of Bella and Jordan Hidalgo. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Juanita Villa; son, Bucky Villa and grandson, Freddie Hidalgo. Funeral service will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 8:45 AM from KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3200 E. 91st St. Chicago, IL. Interment will be at Memory Lane Cemetery, Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Esequiel retired from the U.S. Army after 21 years of service and then retired from Prudential Insurance. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 5, 2019
