Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Esther Radtke Obituary
Esther Radtke (nee Farino) age 97 of Crown Point, Indiana formerly a longtime resident of South Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on April 1, 2020. Beloved wife to the late Anthony (2010). Loving mother to Gary (Barb) Radtke. Beautiful grandmother to Amy (Andrew) Guinzio, Sara (Douglas) MacFeely and Toni Radtke (Nikki). Great grandmother to 4. Fond sister to MaryLou Harker, Betty VanBuren and Marjorie Stortz. Preceded in death by 3 siblings, Florence, Rosie & Bob. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Burial was private for the family due to the COVID-19 virus.

Burial at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Hwy (Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, ILL. For Info: (708)-754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 5, 2020
