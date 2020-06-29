Eugene A. Bleck
1928 - 2020
Eugene A. Bleck, age 91. Eugene "Gene" was born in Chicago to the late August and the late Evelyn nee Altman on October 9, 1928. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene. He faithfully served God throughout his life. Daddy's spirit lives on in the lives of his daughters, Linda, Sharon and extended family Sue, Rich, and Gary, who called him Pop. Grandpa of six and great-grandpa of 7 and a half. He will be missed by his family and many friends of his community in Evergreen Park and New Lenox. Visitation and funeral services Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10am to time of service 12:30pm at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie Ave. Evergreen Park. Interment private. 708-499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com


Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
JUN
30
Service
12:30 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
