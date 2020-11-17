Eugene R. Chinino Jr, 75. Passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. Eldest son of the late Eugene and Anne (Brickham) Chinino; loving brother of Patricia (Ronald) Wilfinger, the late Anthony (Lynn Goeing) and Michael (Sheila Mascarello); proud uncle of Ronald Wilfinger, Cheryl Boss, Donna Ritter, Tony Chinino, Brian Chinino, Gina Dardi and Angela Chinino; fond great uncle of 10; long time friend of Barb Kakta and Joy Kakta. Eugene was a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School and a retiree of Madison Bank and Nabisco. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Eugene's memory to St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, 4130 West 147th St. Midlothian, IL 60445 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 Funeral info (708) 532-3100





