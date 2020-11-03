Gene T. Liberty, age 92, late of Tinley Park, IL. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Liberty. Loving father of Jeanne "Pixie" Painter, Michael Liberty, the late John Liberty, and Amy (Tom) Beckman. Cherished twin brother of John Liberty and the late Lois, Gerald, and Curtis. Devoted grandfather of the late Gerad, Clark (Marcy), Thomas Jr, Tiffany, Adam, and Annie. Great-grandfather of Willow and Wyatt. Visitation Wednesday November 4, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 PM. Chapel service Thursday 10:30 AM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. *Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and in accordance with public health mandates; Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the Funeral Home and Church. Gathering size will be limited to less than (25) attendees in the funeral facilities at any given time.
