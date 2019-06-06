|
Eugeniusz 'Eugene' Mroczkowski age 84 longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on May 31, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Regina (nee Raszcyk) (1996); loving father to Barbara (Ken) Osborne and Bozena (Mark) Peck. Cherished grandfather to Heather (Clay) Steadham, Paul Osborne, Ian & Donald McDonald. Eugene retired as a custodian at Bloom High School and was a member of the Polish Falcons, Polish American Community Fair and St. John Parish in Harvey.Visitation Saturday, June 8th from 9AM until of service at 12:00 Noon at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Internment: Calvary Cemetery, Steger , Illinois. (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 6, 2019