Eugeniusz "Eugene" Mroczkowski

Eugeniusz "Eugene" Mroczkowski Obituary
Eugeniusz 'Eugene' Mroczkowski age 84 longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on May 31, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Regina (nee Raszcyk) (1996); loving father to Barbara (Ken) Osborne and Bozena (Mark) Peck. Cherished grandfather to Heather (Clay) Steadham, Paul Osborne, Ian & Donald McDonald. Eugene retired as a custodian at Bloom High School and was a member of the Polish Falcons, Polish American Community Fair and St. John Parish in Harvey.Visitation Saturday, June 8th from 9AM until of service at 12:00 Noon at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Internment: Calvary Cemetery, Steger , Illinois. (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 6, 2019
