Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trinity Evangelical Christian Church
, Monee, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Trinity Evangelical Christian Church
Monee, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice L. Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice L. Peters Obituary
Eunice Lillian Peters (nee Bauch) age 101 years old was promoted to heaven on June 20, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida. Eunice was born in Frankfort, Illinois on March 19,1918 to John and Clara Bauch.

Eunice was preceded in death by her husband Vilas H.Peters, a daughter-in-law Janet Peters, a sister Viola Mueller-Pigguish, and a brother Donald Bauch.

Eunice leaves to cherish her memories a daughter Marilyn (Robert) Molyneaux,a son Vilas Marvin; four grandchildren Michele (Todd) Furlong , Mark Molyneaux, Kimberly Dickinson, Kathy(Derick)Rock.Three great grandchildren ,Brandon,Troy and Trenton.

Also remaining are a few neices and a nephew.

Services are July 13th, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Christian Church, Monee, Illinois.

Family greeting time will be 10am to 12pm followed with the Memorial service.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.