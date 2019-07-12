|
|
Eunice Lillian Peters (nee Bauch) age 101 years old was promoted to heaven on June 20, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida. Eunice was born in Frankfort, Illinois on March 19,1918 to John and Clara Bauch.
Eunice was preceded in death by her husband Vilas H.Peters, a daughter-in-law Janet Peters, a sister Viola Mueller-Pigguish, and a brother Donald Bauch.
Eunice leaves to cherish her memories a daughter Marilyn (Robert) Molyneaux,a son Vilas Marvin; four grandchildren Michele (Todd) Furlong , Mark Molyneaux, Kimberly Dickinson, Kathy(Derick)Rock.Three great grandchildren ,Brandon,Troy and Trenton.
Also remaining are a few neices and a nephew.
Services are July 13th, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Christian Church, Monee, Illinois.
Family greeting time will be 10am to 12pm followed with the Memorial service.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 12, 2019