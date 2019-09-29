Home

Evelyn F. Surowiec


1926 - 2019
Evelyn F. Surowiec Obituary
Evelyn F. Surowiec (Gryczewski)

Age 93, a resident of Frankfort, passed away on Wednesday September 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Surowiec; loving mother of Paul (Eileen) Surowiec, Tom Surowiec, Gail (Tim) Strege, and John Surowiec; cherished grandmother of 4. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Sarah Gryczewski (Jankowski) and brother Daniel (Dorothy). In keeping with her wishes no memorial service will be held. Memorial donations to St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 would be appreciated. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 29, 2019
