Evelyn L. Gue nee Spataro, age 81Beloved wife of the late Glen G. Gue. Devoted Mother of David (Kathleen), Kenneth (Bonnie), Michael G. Sr., & Robert (Staci) Gue. Cherished grandma of Daniel (Kristina Wright-Gue), Ryan, Kaylee, Michael G. Jr., Alyssa, & Abby Gue, & Roger (Reese) Lonoza . Great grandma of Elijah & Jaxson.. Loving sister of Wayne Spataro, George Spataro, & Francene (Bill) Casey. Sister-in-law of Eunice Spataro. Preceded in death by her parents Louis & Francis Spataro, Sisters Georgene Voight & Laura McCracken & Brother Matthew Spataro. Fond aunt & friend of many. Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Chapel prayers Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL at 8:30 AM. Mass 10:30 AM, St. Emeric Church, 4330 180th St., Country Club Hills, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to , PO Box 1000 DEPT 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 appreciated. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 28, 2019