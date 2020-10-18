1/1
Evelyn R. Ross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn R. Ross age 97 longtime resident of South Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on October 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John W. (1992). Loving mother of John M. Ross. Cherished sister of the late Tony ( late Josephine) Mongillo, late Carmella ( late Arthur) DeLuca, late Mary (late Alfred) DeAmicis, late Rose ( late Joe) Rossi, late Alice ( late Frank) Costello and the late Phyllis (late Allan) Paape. Beautiful aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was a former employee of the Steger Furniture & Thrall Car Manufacturing and she was a graduate of Bloom High School.

Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19, we ask that you please follow the states guidelines of wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.

Visitation Wednesday October 21st from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Thursday funeral mass at 10:00AM at St. Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights, Illinois. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved