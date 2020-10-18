Evelyn R. Ross age 97 longtime resident of South Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on October 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John W. (1992). Loving mother of John M. Ross. Cherished sister of the late Tony ( late Josephine) Mongillo, late Carmella ( late Arthur) DeLuca, late Mary (late Alfred) DeAmicis, late Rose ( late Joe) Rossi, late Alice ( late Frank) Costello and the late Phyllis (late Allan) Paape. Beautiful aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was a former employee of the Steger Furniture & Thrall Car Manufacturing and she was a graduate of Bloom High School.Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19, we ask that you please follow the states guidelines of wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.Visitation Wednesday October 21st from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Thursday funeral mass at 10:00AM at St. Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights, Illinois. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016