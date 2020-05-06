Evelyn Visser, nee Doornbos, age 93, beloved wife of the late Glenn P. Visser (2004). Loving mother of the late Randall (Susan) Visser and Ronald (Glenda) Visser, Cynthia (Stan) Chingo, Patricia (Trent) Kennedy, Steven (Deb) Visser. Cherished grandmother of 14. Dearest great-grandmother of 10. Preceded in death by her siblings Alfred Doornbos, Wilhelmina Buikema, Stella Peterson and Eleanor Doornbos. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Evelyn worked at Rest Haven Christian Services for over 30 years as a nurse's aide. She was an avid golfer and bowler and sang in many church choirs. Evelyn was a happy resident of Sunny Hill Nursing Home. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and for the safety of the family and community, a private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel. While this service is limited to Evelyn's immediate family, a live-stream will be available. Please visit Evelyn's Obituary on Colonial Chapel's web-site at colonialchapel.com to view the live-stream of the Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sunny Hill Nursing Home, 421 Doris Ave., Joliet, IL 60433 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in SouthtownStar on May 6, 2020.