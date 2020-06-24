Fabian Diaz Sr., age 53 yrs. passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Fabian was a long-time resident of Sauk Village; Beloved father of Fabian Diaz Jr, Gabrielle Emilia Diaz, Jodi (Juan) Cervantes, Jenny Pelfrey, dearest grandfather to Juan Jr., Evelia, Colin, Raymond, and Liam; Loving brother to Rafael (Tammy) Diaz Jr., Guadalupe (Tracey) Drew, Jovita Gilliam, Margarita (Alan) Droba, Esperanza (Stacy) Morphis, Maria (Tony) Brooks; Loving Uncle to Ryan (Alaynia) Boren, Antonio (Montana) Brown, Terasita Brown, Ralphael Diaz III, Daniel Diaz, Michael Diaz, Joseph Gilliam. Fabian is a Marine who served overseas from 1985-1992. Fabian was employed for almost 20 years at ABF.Visitation Thursday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Friday 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. at Lain-Sullivan (Hirsch West End) 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL 60566. For information or to express your condolences , call 708-747-3700