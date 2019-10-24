|
Age 16, a resident of Frankfort, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep in the comfort of her own home with her family beside her on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Cherished daughter of Brett and Kimberly Schroeder (Drobick); loving sister of Kayla Grace Schroeder and the late Brett James Jr.; beloved grand-daughter of Lawrence and the late LaVerne Drobick (Borowiak) and John and Katherine Schroeder (Aiello); and great-granddaughter of Helen and the late James Aiello; dear niece of Stacy Dahle (Drobick) and Andrea Schroeder; also survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Faith loved spending time with her family and friends, and her glowing smile and laughter could light up a room with joy and happiness. Faith's love, kindness, and warmth will be deeply missed and never forgotten. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL60423 on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3-9 PM. Funeral service Monday, October 28, 2019 with chapel prayers at 9:15 AM to St. Mary Catholic Church, 19515 115th Ave., Mokena, IL 60448 for a 10:00 AM Mass of Chrisitan Burial. Interment Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 24, 2019