Felicia 'Phyllis' A. Kowalczyk (nee Domagala) age 97 of Monee, Illinois passed away on June 1, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Chester (1980); loving mother to Diane (Tom) Lendi, John Kowalczyk and Cindy (Ken) Woods. Beautiful grandmother to Vickie (Kraig) Wojtanowicz, Kristen Lendi and Michael Lendi. Proud aunt to many.Visitation Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. at the Monee Funeral Home 5450 Wilson St. (at Governors Hwy.), Monee, IL 60449. Funeral service on Tuesday at 10AM at the funeral home. Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Info: (708) 534-0016. Moneefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 2, 2019