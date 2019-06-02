Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monee Funeral Home
5450 W Wilson St
Monee, IL 60449
(708) 534-0016
Resources
More Obituaries for Felicia Kowalczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felicia A. "Phyllis" Kowalczyk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Felicia A. "Phyllis" Kowalczyk Obituary
Felicia 'Phyllis' A. Kowalczyk (nee Domagala) age 97 of Monee, Illinois passed away on June 1, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Chester (1980); loving mother to Diane (Tom) Lendi, John Kowalczyk and Cindy (Ken) Woods. Beautiful grandmother to Vickie (Kraig) Wojtanowicz, Kristen Lendi and Michael Lendi. Proud aunt to many.Visitation Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. at the Monee Funeral Home 5450 Wilson St. (at Governors Hwy.), Monee, IL 60449. Funeral service on Tuesday at 10AM at the funeral home. Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Info: (708) 534-0016. Moneefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monee Funeral Home
Download Now