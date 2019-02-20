|
Felicia Diane Udvett nee Rodzinski, age 80Beloved wife of the late Stanley & Loving companion of the late Eugene Nuskiewicz. Devoted mother of Lisa (Bob) Pavesic & Laura (Tracey) Dorian. Cherished grandmother of Ryan (Colleen), Jesse (Fiance Abby Rosa), Holly, Liz, Amy, Tom, Billy, & Troy. Sister of Kathy (Gene) Charniak. Fond aunt of Tom Charniak & Krissy (Ken) Kosmoski. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. Funeral Service, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to a appreciated.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 20, 2019