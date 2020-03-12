|
|
Felipe (Phil) Gutierrez. Age 83. born in Monterrey Mexico, raised in Mercedes, Texas, currently living in Round Rock, Texas, formerly of Chicago Heights. Husband of 51 years to Evangelina nee Villarreal. Father of Gilbert (Lidija) Gutierrez and Leticia Gutierrez-Bujak. Grandfather of Isabella and Antonio Gutierrez, Charles and Edward Bujak. Son of the late Hermenegilda nee Trevino and Dionicio Gutierrez. Brother of Roberto (Ofelia) Gutierrez. Uncle and friend of many. Worked at Raffin Construction Company with 45 years of service with Local 150 Operating Engineers. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday March 13, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 12, 2020