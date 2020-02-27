|
|
Florence G. Sklenar, 81, of Orland Park Il was a do-er. A woman who ran circles around everyone near her. She was there to help when help was needed and sought to make things better where she could. Born in Chicago, she spent most of her growing years cleaning up after four brothers, Donald, Ronald, Robert and Richard Sorensen. This early experience caused her to make sure that not only would her daughter, Susan Sklenar, be able to cook & clean & care for others but so would her son, Kurt Sklenar (deceased) and she committed herself to helping others help themselves. She met her husband, Ronald Sklenar (deceased), through their workplace at American Airlines. As he put it, "I saw her walking into the office upstairs and never stopped looking." Life was soon busy with work and family but there was always time to volunteer. Her signature trademark could be summed up as "loving by doing". From room-mother to Girl/Boy Scout chaperone, she did almost as much for her nieces and nephews as she did for her own children and there was always delicious home-cooking for family gatherings. She spent time as a polling place official and reading tutor among numerous other volunteer activities. Volunteering to help others gave her great joy, so it was no surprise that when she became the Worthy Grand Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star of Illinois, she chose the wolf, an animal known for its teamwork, loyalty and devotion to others, as her mascot. A travel and adventure lover, she has been to 49 of the 50 states and visited five continents, even doing an African safari by herself. Her can-do spirit and energy has been an inspiration to others. Her passing from this life on February 23, 2020 was too soon, for she had plans and visions and many other things she wanted to make happen. Her example, however, lives on in all those who have said they want to be more like her. It may be just a daughter's love and admiration, but if there were more people like my mom, the world would be a much better place and this is why her headstone will read, "One Awesome Lady". Visitation is at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W 159th St, Orland Park, IL Sunday from 2-5 pm. An Order of the Eastern Star service will be held at 5pm. Funeral services will be held Monday at Faith United Methodist Church, 15101 S. 80th Ave, Orland Park, IL. Visitation will begin at 10 am, service at 11 am followed by luncheon at 12 pm. Procession to the cemetery will begin at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Endangered Wolf Center, 6750 Tyson Valley Rd, Eureka, MO 63025. Web site - endangeredwolfcenter.org. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 27, 2020