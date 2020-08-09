Floyd A. "Butch" Farkas. Age 76. Matteson resident, formerly of Chicago's Bridgeport Neighborhood and Ely, Minnesota. United States Army Veteran Vietnam War Era. Retired from Yellow Freight as a Dock Spotter. Husband of the late Karen nee Hnat. Father of Floyd (late Robin) Farkas, Sandra Farkas, Jon Farkas and Joyce (Jason) Williams. Step father of Christopher Jackson. Grandfather of Kelly (Michael) Medina, Tiffany Farkas, Floyd (Katy) Farkas III, Ryan Farkas, Kaile Farkas, Alyssa Farkas, Jaclyn (Jorge) Rodriguez, Dylan Williams, and Zachary Williams. Great grandfather of Michael Medina, Alex, Noah, Gianna and Gabriel Rodriguez. Son of the late Irene nee Gentry and John Farkas. Brother of Shirley (late Wes Grimes) Gillian, David Farkas, Mary Lynn Ojeda, Bruce Farkas, the late John (late Bonnie) Farkas and Arnold Farkas. Former husband of Alice Ortiz nee Morales. Uncle and friend to many. Memorial visitation at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Thurdsday August 13, 2020 from 4:00 pm until time of memorial service 8:00 pm. Future inurnment in Ely, Minnesota. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
.