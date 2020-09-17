Frances C. Kristinat, 86, of Tinley Park, IL. Passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Deacon Richard "Dick" Kristinat; loving mother of the late Rik (Hal Watkins) Kristinat, Phyllis (Gary) Hendzell, Kathy Kristinat, Jon Kristinat and Robyn (Randy) Jankosky; cherished grandmother of the late Rock Kristinat, Keith (Teresa) Kristinat, Alison (Christopher) Martorelli, Jason Clemmer, Ashley (fiancé Pratik Singh) Hendzell, Elizabeth (Garen) Robie; Amy (John) Kelly, Samantha Jankosky and David Jankosky; adoring great-grandmother of Annie, Roslyn, Jacob, Vincent, Vivian and Desmond. Frances will will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Visitation Sunday, September 20, 2020 1:00PM until 6:00PM at Brady Gill Funeral Home 16600 Oak Park Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477. Mass of Christian Burial at St. George Catholic Church in Tinley Park, IL at 10:00AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip, IL. For more information or to sign the online guestbook www.bradygill.com
or call 708-614-9900.