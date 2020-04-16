|
Frances Hoffman, age 101, of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Dear wife of the late John Hoffmann. Loving mother of John (late Sally) Hoffmann, Randall (late Julie) Hoffmann, Terrence Hoffmann, and Sue (Gerrit) Bult. Cherished grandmother to four grandchildren and great-grandmother of eight great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of the late Amelia, Joseph, Anna, Josie, Stanley, Alice, Helen, Bernice, Phillip, Elizabeth. Frances was active with Misericordia and the South Suburban Humane Society.
Private family service to be held at Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd, Steger, IL. Interment will take place at Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Steger, Il. In Lieu of flowers memorials to Misericordia or the South Suburban Humane Society appreciated. Please contact Smits - Steger Memorial Chapel for further details - 708-755-6100.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 16, 2020