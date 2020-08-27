1/
Frances I. Wallace
Frances I. Wallace (nee MacPherson) Age 84, of Monee, Illinois passed away on August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of James (2012); Loving mother of Jim Jr. (Nancy) Wallace, Joy (Bob) Fister, John (Kim) Wallace, Jerry (Carmen) Wallace and Joe (Barb) Wallace; Cherished grandmother of Jeff, Noelle Fister, Jerry Jr., Brad, Adam, Juliet, Bridget Fister, Jenna, Juliana and Parker Wallace; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Monee Funeral Home 5450 Wilson St. (at Governors Hwy.), Monee, IL 60449. 10AM funeral mass Friday, August 28th at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 5304 W. Main Street, Monee, Illinois. Interment Skyline Memorial Park Monee, Illinois. Info (708) 534-0016.



Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Monee Funeral Home
5450 W Wilson St
Monee, IL 60449
(708) 534-0016
August 26, 2020
