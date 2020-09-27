I had the privilege of being Mr. Strezo's student for three years at St. Anne's. His student contract model of teaching was a wonderful experience, as it both allowed us to showcase our creativity as well as put a great deal of responsibility for our own learning on our shoulders.



His constant invitation to reason critically through his tag-line "Think about it!", whether spoken or waved at us on the little sign taped to his pencil, inspired me to do so on a daily basis throughout my life. I hope I have done at least a tenth of the job with my students as he has with all of us.



In terms of educating me spiritually, he entrusted the recitation of the "St. Francis Prayer" before each class. I since then have used it numerous times in "Scout's Own" services as a BSA Chaplain. In a few weeks, I will say a special prayer of remembrance for him during the next Scout's Own I lead.



From the number former students posting tributes that appear to have gone into teaching themselves, I think it is safe to say that Mr. Strezo's impact on making the world a better place is not only a lasting legacy, but is still spreading. Rest well, sir. I'll do my best to follow your example.



To his family, may love of Christ comfort you in your loss. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

Conrad J. (Joe) Dominguez-Urban

Student