Francis J. 'Uncle Frank' Goncher, Jr. age 77 of Juno Beach, Florida and formerly of Crete, Illinois passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 24, 2019. Beloved father to Frank III (Ann Komer) Goncher, John (Michelle) Goncher, Nick (Kathie) Goncher, Steve Goncher, Kimberly (Bill) Joyce, Heather (Alan) Stock and Christa (Bryan) Peterson. Beautiful grandfather to Willy & Mady Joyce, Mackenzie & Tyler Goncher, Noah & Sophie Goncher, Jonny & Gabby Goncher and Gavin Stock. Cherished brother to the Late Robert (Emily) Goncher , Gloria (late Roy) Kohn and Pat (Albert) Hartman. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Frank 'Duck' and Phyllis (nee D'Amico) Goncher. Frank was the owner of the The Chicago Heights Gray Iron Foundry. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.Visitation Sunday, April 28th from 12 Noon until 6PM at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Funeral mass on Monday at 10:00AM at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Chicago Heights, Illinois. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 26, 2019