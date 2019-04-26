Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Goncher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. "Frank" Goncher Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Francis J. "Frank" Goncher Jr. Obituary
Francis J. 'Uncle Frank' Goncher, Jr. age 77 of Juno Beach, Florida and formerly of Crete, Illinois passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 24, 2019. Beloved father to Frank III (Ann Komer) Goncher, John (Michelle) Goncher, Nick (Kathie) Goncher, Steve Goncher, Kimberly (Bill) Joyce, Heather (Alan) Stock and Christa (Bryan) Peterson. Beautiful grandfather to Willy & Mady Joyce, Mackenzie & Tyler Goncher, Noah & Sophie Goncher, Jonny & Gabby Goncher and Gavin Stock. Cherished brother to the Late Robert (Emily) Goncher , Gloria (late Roy) Kohn and Pat (Albert) Hartman. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Frank 'Duck' and Phyllis (nee D'Amico) Goncher. Frank was the owner of the The Chicago Heights Gray Iron Foundry. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.Visitation Sunday, April 28th from 12 Noon until 6PM at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Funeral mass on Monday at 10:00AM at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Chicago Heights, Illinois. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crete Funeral Home
Download Now