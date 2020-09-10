Francisco Castillo Jr. Age 40. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Attended Bloom High School. Worked as a cook at the former Carlo Lorenzetti's Restaurant. Son of Mary Ann nee Hernandez and the late Francisco Castillo, Sr. Brother of Jose Castillo, Jesus Castillo, Brenda Castillo, Jose Luis Venegas, Javier Castillo, Ramon Mata and Viviana Rangel. Uncle of Aviyanah, Alex Castillo, and Javier Castillo Jr. Cousin and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Saturday September 12, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until time of funeral service 5:00 PM. Burial private. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
.