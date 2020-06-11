Frank D. Pittacora
Frank D. Pittacora. Age 58. Lifelong Calumet City resident. Graduate of Thornton-Fractional North High School Class of 1980. Proprietor of Frank's Electric. Son of the late Dolores nee Gayer and Frank Pittacora. Brother of Claudette (late Marco) Minghetti, Susanne (Ronald) Cimarolli, Francine (late Gregory) Pettenon, and Richard Pittacora. Uncle of Nicole (Brian) Nickless, Christina (Rich) Mathias, Ronald (Katie) Cimarolli, Jacqueline (Chris) Wendelin, Christopher Cimarolli, Katherine Cimarolli, Michael Cimarolli, Gregory (Jamie) Pettenon, Pamela (Andrew) Gibson and Jeffrey Pettenon. Great uncle of Anthony and Brian Nickless, Claire Mathias, Leonardo and Nicolas Cimarolli, Alexis, Christopher, Matthew, and Emma Wendelin, Andrew and Natalie Gibson. Friend of many. Lying in state at Infant Jesus of Prague Church, 1131 Douglas, Flossmoor on Saturday June 13, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Lying in State
09:00 AM
Infant Jesus of Prague Church
JUN
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Infant Jesus of Prague Church
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
