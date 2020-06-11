Frank D. Pittacora. Age 58. Lifelong Calumet City resident. Graduate of Thornton-Fractional North High School Class of 1980. Proprietor of Frank's Electric. Son of the late Dolores nee Gayer and Frank Pittacora. Brother of Claudette (late Marco) Minghetti, Susanne (Ronald) Cimarolli, Francine (late Gregory) Pettenon, and Richard Pittacora. Uncle of Nicole (Brian) Nickless, Christina (Rich) Mathias, Ronald (Katie) Cimarolli, Jacqueline (Chris) Wendelin, Christopher Cimarolli, Katherine Cimarolli, Michael Cimarolli, Gregory (Jamie) Pettenon, Pamela (Andrew) Gibson and Jeffrey Pettenon. Great uncle of Anthony and Brian Nickless, Claire Mathias, Leonardo and Nicolas Cimarolli, Alexis, Christopher, Matthew, and Emma Wendelin, Andrew and Natalie Gibson. Friend of many. Lying in state at Infant Jesus of Prague Church, 1131 Douglas, Flossmoor on Saturday June 13, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 11, 2020.