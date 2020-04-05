|
|
Frank E. Grobner Jr, 86, of Flossmoor passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Frank was born January 12, 1934 in Chicago to the late Frank E. Grobner Sr and the late Evelyn (Flack) Grobner. On August 12, 1961 he married Joan (Roll) Grobner. Frank and Joan were together for over 58 years. Frank is the loving father of two sons, John Grobner and Mark Grobner, and one daughter, Dr. Carol Grobner. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, IN and received his Master's degree from Chicago State University. He taught history in the Chicago Public School system for 35 years and also worked as a Real Estate Agent for many years. He loved history, music, cooking, Notre Dame football, Chicago Cubs baseball, and spending time with his family and friends.
Frank loved his family and was a wonderful husband and father. He is survived by his wife and three children. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 5, 2020