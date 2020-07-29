1/2
Frank J. Longo. Age 91, Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Attended Bloom High School. United States Army Veteran Korean War. Worked 28 years for Regal Vending maintaining and loading vending machines. Retiring from Bloom Trail High School after 10 years of service as a custodian. Husband for 65 years of Patricia nee Montesonti. Father of Laura Longo, Therese (Edward) Klopp and Frank L. (Judy) Longo. Grandfather of Amanda (Andrew) Schramm, Frank A. Longo and Michelle (fiancé Derek McAllister) Longo. Son of the late Josephine nee Necastro and Louis Longo. Brother of John (late Anita) Longo and the late Mary, Anthony (late Adeline), Michael (late Catherine), Louis "Junior" (Rose) Longo. Uncle and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday July 31, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am to St Kieran Church, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
