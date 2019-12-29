|
Frank J. Stacy "Moe" age 67 of Tinley Park, IL. Loving father of Roxanne (Scott) Linklater and Mike (Helene) Stacy. Cherished Grandpa of Stacy, Tracy, Ryan, Sherry, Sandy, Jacob, and Scotty. He loved fishing in Fremont, Snowmobiling in the Northwood's, the Green Bay Packers, Cold Beer and spending time with his grandkids and family. Visitation Monday December 30th, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For more information www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com or 708-532-1635
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 29, 2019