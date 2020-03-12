|
Frank Kenneth Thibideau. Age 77. Resident of East Hazel Crest. Passed away March 7th. Graduate of Brookwood Grade School Class of 1957 and Bloom High School Class 1961. Veteran of the United States Army. Worked at Donald Johns Garage, Allis Chalmers and retiring in 2007 from Service Max. Woodworking was his favorite past time. Husband of the late Melba nee Bunn. Father of Lisa (Michael) Treccani. Granddad of Alejandro and Sabrina Treccani. Son of the late Sabrina nee Millar and Lorne Thibideau. Brother of twin sister Marion Thibideau, and the late Gene Thibideau, Lorraine Thibideau, Robert Thibideau and William (late Edith) Thibideau. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Frank will be missed by his family and friends, especially Frank's best Pal, Odie, his pet Pug. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday March 15, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Services at chapel Monday 10:00 am. Burial Skyline Memorial Park, Monee. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 12, 2020