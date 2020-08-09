1/1
Frank L. Neubek
Frank Neubek, father of eight, passed away at the age of 84 in Naples, FL. Born and raised in Chicago, IL, brother to Carl Neubeck, Rudy Neubeck, and Bill Neubek. Frank attended St. Rita HS and Notre Dame '57 before becoming an architect based in Palos Heights, IL where he was active in the Builders Tee Club. He married Barbara (Babs) Corcoran in 1959 and had three children. Years after they divorced, Frank married his high school sweetheart Sharron Horevitz (nee Dorner), moved to La Grange, IL and helped raise her four children and a son of their own. He designed many notable residential and commercial buildings across Chicagoland.

In the 1980s, Frank moved to Naples, FL where he continued his architecture practice. His wife Sharron predeceased him in 2002. Frank is survived by his children, Kerri, Kurt and Matthew Neubek, Patti Larchet; step-children Mark Horevitz, Rene Conti, Jill Taylor, Sherryl Lynn; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandson.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled post-pandemic, and the champagne will be flowing in honor of his remarkable life.


Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 6, 2020
Frank was a true jewel with an open heart. We all were lucky to know him. Fond memories of a true friend.
Laura Hassell
Friend
