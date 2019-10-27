Home

FRANK MELCHIORE


1926 - 2019
FRANK MELCHIORE Obituary
Frank Melchiore, age 93, passed away October 5, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He was born September 2, 1926 in Chicago Heights, IL.

Following cremation in Idaho (see yatesfuneralhomes.com), Frank will be interred at Skyline Memorial Park in Monee, Illinois. A memorial in Illinois will be planned for the spring of 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to:

Order Sons & Daughters of Italy

Chicago Heights Lodge 1430

8433 Meadows Edge Trail

Tinley Park IL 60487
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 27, 2019
