Frank Melchiore, age 93, passed away October 5, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He was born September 2, 1926 in Chicago Heights, IL.
Following cremation in Idaho (see yatesfuneralhomes.com), Frank will be interred at Skyline Memorial Park in Monee, Illinois. A memorial in Illinois will be planned for the spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to:
Order Sons & Daughters of Italy
Chicago Heights Lodge 1430
8433 Meadows Edge Trail
Tinley Park IL 60487
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 27, 2019