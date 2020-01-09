Home

Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Frank P. Plesha Obituary
Frank P. Plesha, age 90, longtime resident of the East Side passed away on January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne (nee Dever). Loving father of Mark (Louise) and Gregory (Cheryl) and the late Timothy Plesha. Devoted grandfather of Brendan, Jason and Lauren. Dearest brother of Rose Nastav, Ann Carnavacciolo and Nicholas Plesha. Preceded in death by brothers; Joseph, Michael, George and John Plesha. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran U. S. Army Korean War. Retired employee of Republic (LTV) Steel. Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1:00 p.m. at the Elmwood Chapel 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago, IL 60617. Cemetery private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Tinley Park Paws in Frank's name would be appreciated. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 9, 2020
