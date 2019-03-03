|
Frank S. So, late of Flossmoor, IL. Beloved husband of Deborah So nee Huggett and the late Carolyn So nee Burr. Loving son of the late Anna and Steven So. Dear brother of the late Richard So. Brother in law of James (Arlene) Carr, David (Becky) Barr and David (Doreen) Huggett. Fond uncle of nephews, nieces, great and great great nephews and nieces. Retired CEO of American Planning Association. Memorial Service Saturday, March 23, 11:00 a.m. at Church of St. John the Evangelist, Leavitt Ave. and Park Drive, Flossmoor. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Episcopal Church of St. John the Evangelist or South Suburban Humane Society would be appreciated. 708 798-5300 or www.info@tews-ryanfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 3, 2019