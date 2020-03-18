|
Franklin R. "Frank" Engberg, age 86. Longtime Flossmoor resident. Lake View High School graduate and received his master's degree from the University of Illinois. U.S. Army Veteran. Retired Advertising Executive for the Chicago Tribune. Husband for 50 years of the late Sharon M. nee Murphy. Father of Kathleen Doody. Loving "Pops" of Daniel and Taylor Doody. Son of the late Leah nee Bedard and Roy Engberg. Brother of the late Constance "Connie" (late Ellwood) Berg. Beloved friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Friday March 20th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 9:15 AM chapel prayers to St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Hwy., Homewood. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 18, 2020