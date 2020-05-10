Fred Martin DiCicco
Fred Martin DiCicco. Age 75. Longtime Park Forest and Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Bloom High School and Bachelors from the Art Institute of Chicago. United States Army Veteran. Worked at the family business DiCicco Concrete Products in Chicago Heights as a Form Designer. Stepfather of Michael (Dawn) Berkley. Son of the late Dorothy nee Stuebner and Carlo DiCicco. Brother of Carlo (Cora) DiCicco, Antoinette (late Richard) Ruskjer and Carletta (Luis) Galvan. Uncle of Mark Ruskjer, Kathryn (Tim) Ruskjer-Janecke, Meredith Galvan and the late Renee DiCicco. Cousin and friend of many. Due to the current health circumstances, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. For further information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on May 10, 2020.
