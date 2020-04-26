|
|
Frederick "Jack" J. Bailey
Age 78 and longtime resident of Park Forest, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.
Jack is survived by his loving family, children, William Bailey, Lynette (David) White, and Ray (Leah) Bailey; grandchildren Chloe, Lexi (Clayton), Colton, and Jenna; siblings, Mike Bailey, Joan Mangione
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick & Lucille Bailey (Swenson), wife, Judy Bailey and sister, Kathy Ward.
Jack was a Police Officer for the Village of Park Forest who retired in 1991 after 25 years of service. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the IPPFA.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic; interment will be private and a Celebration of Jack's Life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements by Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 26, 2020