Frederick K. Mulhausen
Frederick K. "Fritz" Mulhausen age 91 born and raised in Palos Park, longtime resident of Orland Park.

Loving Husband of Dolores "Dee" Nee Mohr for 64 years.

Fond father of The Late David (Tracy), Fred, Tom, Robert (Lisa nee Webber) & Lori (Glenn) Mathias.

Grandfather of David, Michael, Frederic, Erin (Bryan) Nemeth, Colin, Kelsey (Chuck) Passi, Brian, Madison, Caylee, Claire, Samantha, Haylie, and Lucas, Jessica & Marcus Mathias.

Great Grandfather of Jack & Emma Nemeth and Rylee Mulhausen

Brother of the late Jane Willenman

Fred served our country in the Navy with the "Fighting Seabees" 1949-1952. Served on District 230 school board for over a decade. Proud member of American Legion and VFW. The only thing he loved more than baseball was his family!

"Over and out….good buddy!"

Funeral Services and Burial were held in private.

In Lieu of Flowers memorials to American Legion Memorial Post #18 15052 Archer Ave. Lockport, Illinois 60441 would be appreciated.

For additional information please call Van Henkelum Funeral Home 708 448-3530 or www.vanhenkelum.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 10, 2020.
